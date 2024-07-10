Tamil Nadu: Thanjavur Court Sentences Victor James Raja To Life Imprisonment, Fines ₹6.54 Lakh For Child Sexual Abuse And CSAM Offenses | Representative Pic

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu has sentenced Victor James Raja to life imprisonment with fine of Rs. 6.54 lakh in a case investigated by CBI pertaining to sexual assault of minor children and sharing/exchange of online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The Ld. Trial Court has also awarded monetary relief of Rs. 04 lakhs to each victim. Pertinently, the Ld. Trial Court had earlier ordered for interim relief of Rs. 2 lakhs each to the child victims on 24.08.2023.

A number of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAMs) including images & videos were found from INTERPOL's Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. Technical and forensic analysis led to the identity of the accused Victor James Raja, a Ph.D. scholar. A case was registered on 07.03.2023 against him under relevant provisions of POCSO Act, 2012 and Information Technology Act, 2000. Accused was arrested on 16.03.2023.

It was alleged that accused Victor James Raja was subjecting male and female child victims, aged between 05-18 years to sexual exploitation for the last couple of years. The acts of sexual exploitation included penetrative sexual assaults, digitally recording the sexual abuse, criminal intimidation minor victims, forcing and instigating minor victim(s) to perform sexual activities with other minor victims and also with the accused. The accused was also using victim children for pornographic purposes.

CBI investigation revealed that accused was sexually assaulting several victim children, aged between 5 -18 years continuously for couple of years. On conclusion of the investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Victor James Raja on 13.05.2023 before the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Thanjavur for commission of offences including sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, using child for pornographic purposes and abetment under POSCO Act; rape of women under 12 years of age and criminal intimidation under IPC and publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form under Information Technology Act.

The trial of this case was conducted in a time-bound manner with the assistance of Special PP, POCSO Court, Thanjavur and a total of 34 witnesses were examined/cross examined and various documents & articles were exhibited.