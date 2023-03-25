Tamil Nadu: Stalin, Vaiko criticise Rahul Gandhi's disqualification | File Photo

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko on Friday strongly criticised the decision to disqualify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following his conviction in a defamation case.

“None in the Union Government gave proper replies to charges levelled by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. They have disqualified him only after fearing it would become critical for their politics if they allow him into Parliament,” Stalin said.

Stalin: BJP had lost the right to even utter the term “democracy”

The DMK leader said the BJP had lost the right to even utter the term “democracy” and the disqualification exercise was an attack on progressive democratic forces.

“It is inappropriate for the Union government to expel someone, whose questions it could not reply,” he said, seeking revocation of the decision. He dubbed it a “fascist act” and pointed out that the Surat court had given the Congress leader a month’s time to appeal against his conviction. In his statement, Vaiko, alleged the BJP had used its brute majority in Parliament to disqualify Rahul within 24 hours of his conviction. He accused the Prime Minister of behaving like Hitler’s Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s Italian fascism and Idi Amin’s Uganda.