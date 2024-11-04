 Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Caretaker Tortured For 3 Months & Beaten To Death In Chennai; 6 Arrested On Murder Charges
"Also investigation revealed that injuries, including burn injuries, were found on the body of the girl. On following police investigation it was found that six people used to torture the girl often and she died on October 31 when she was beaten," police said.

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was tortured and beaten to death allegedly by people in a house in Amjikarai in Chennai, where she was working as a caretaker for a child.

The deceased, a native from Thanjavur was tortured for three months by six people of the house and was beaten to death on October 31, police said.

Amjikarai Police have booked six persons on charges of murder and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been arrested and sent for judicial custody.

Official Statement Of The Police

"On November 1 a complaint was received from Sharfudeen about the death of 15 years old girl. Based on the complaint police registered a case under Section of suspicious death. Investigation revealed the 15-year-old was a native of Thanjavur and she had been working as a caretaker for the baby of Mohammad Nishad from December 2023," according to an official information by the police.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Nishad (30), Nivetha alias Nasiya (30), Lokesh (25), Jaya Sakthi (24), Seema (39), Maheshwari (40).

After the investigation, all six accused were produced before the Court and sent for judicial custody.

