 Tamil Nadu: Row Erupts Over Wedding Of Governor’s Daughter, Raj Bhavan Says Govt Funds Were Not Used
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has alleged that Government money was used for the “family function” of Ravi at the Ooty Raj Bhavan in February last year.

N ChithraUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Chennai: Over 18 months after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi conducted the wedding of his daughter in Ooty, a row has erupted over the usage of funds for the celebrations.

On Wednesday, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, according to a section of the media, had alleged that Government money was used for the “family function” of Ravi at the Ooty Raj Bhavan in February last year.

Governor's Personal Expenditure

Disputing this, the Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Thursday said Ravi used his personal funds for the event.

“All the guests of the Governor were lodged in private hotels. None were lodged at Raj Bhavan. Private vehicles were hired for the use of not only guests but even for the family members of Governor. No Government vehicle was used at all,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Entire Event Costs Covered by the Governor

Private catering was done, and Raj Bhavan kitchen was not used at all, “not even for tea or coffee”. The entire lighting for the entire event was done through a private source, not Raj Bhavan. Even flowers for floral decorations were privately purchased from the market.

“The workforce for the entire event was sourced privately. No Raj Bhavan staff was used. The entire expense for the event, including boarding and lodging for guests, hiring charges of vehicles, catering, including tea and coffee, lighting, flowers and floral decorations, service personnel, etc., was borne by the Governor,” the release said.

Besides, the Raj Bhavan though the Governor and his family members were entitled to have food at the Raj Bhavan (at Government expense), the food bills are raised every month and are borne by the Governor.

“Irresponsible and mischievous statement attributed to the MP casting aspersions on the Governor is highly condemnable,” the Raj Bhavan said.

