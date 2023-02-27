Tamil Nadu: Polling for Erode East bypoll begins |

Erode: On Monday at 7 a.m., voting for the Erode East by-elections began.

In this Erode East bypoll, Edappadi Palaniswami gets a chance to establish himself as a strong leader. The Erode East bypoll would be crucial for Naam Tamizlar Katchi (NTK) and DMDK in addition to DMK and AIADMK.

52 locations have 238 voting places set up in preparation for the elections.

There are 1206 officers in total stationed for poll duty, including 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers, and 62 additional policemen.

A total of 5 voting machines totaling 1430 electronic devices, 286 control devices, and 310 VVPAT devices are used

Importantly, there are 77 people running, with EVKS Elangovan, the Congress candidate for the DMK alliance, and Thennarasu, the AIADMK candidate, in a close battle.

The sudden death of Congress Legislator Thirumahan Eveera prompted elections in the district. This election, the DMK and Thirumahan Eveera's father, Congress Senior Leader EVKS Elangovan, are running as a team.

This is the first byelection since the DMK took power, and CM M K Stalin and his entourage treat it as a prestige contest. As the Opposition continues to criticise the DMK for failing to maintain peace and order and other problems,