Tamil Nadu: On SC's suggestion Governor, CM Have 'Chai Pe Charcha' To Resolve Administrative Deadlock

Chennai: Days after the Supreme Court suggested that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin must "break the ice" over a "cup of tea" to end the deadlock on administration, the two Constitutional functionaries had a cordial meeting on Saturday evening.

Upset over many Bills being kept pending by the Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Government had gone to the Supreme Court accusing Ravi of positioning himself as a political rival to a legitimately elected Government. Soon thereafter, Ravi had communicated to the House that he was withholding assent to 10 Bills. The Government immediately convened a special session of the Assembly and re-adopted the Bills and sent them back to Raj Bhavan. Thereafter, the Governor had reserved these Bills for the President.

Amid this row, the SC had suggested a meeting between Ravi and Stalin. Heeding this advice, the Governor invited Chief Minister "for a meeting to discuss affairs of the State Government." In response, the Chief Minister met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, accompanied by some officials.

The Governor and Chief Minister "exchanged courtesies, discussed and exchanged their views on a range of issues concerning the State," a Raj Bhavan release said.

The Governor reiterated his total commitment to the good of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also assured his continuing support to the State Government within the bounds of the Constitution of India. The Governor underscored the need and advantage of periodic meetings with the Chief Minister for the larger interest of the State, the release said.

A State Government release said, Stalin, during his meeting with Ravi, requested him to give assent to the Bills pending with him at the earliest. He pointed out that 10 important Bills have been "forwarded to the President unnecessarily." Hence, the Governor should get back them and grant assent to those Bills. "The CM also requested the Governor to function within the Constitutional limits," according to the release.