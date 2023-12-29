Tamil Nadu: Actor, Politician Vijayakant's Chennai Funeral Draws Massive Crowd, A Testament To His Popularity & Philanthropy (WATCH)

Actor-politician Vijayakanth passed away on December 28 |

Friday’s funeral in Chennai for the 71-year-old man with a golden heart, on the scale witnessed only for mass leaders, in a way presented a picture of irony. If only the dark-skinned man, who hailed from rural Madurai, had received this much hero-worship, love, and affection in his lifetime, he would have emerged not just as a superstar but potentially occupied the throne of power in democratically held elections. Alas, he was destined to be number three, both in Kollywood and Tamil Nadu politics, and that too only for specified periods.

Vijayakant's funeral scenes in Chennai

Crowds of men and women, cutting across age groups, patiently made their way to catch a final glimpse of the man, whose philanthropy, though spoken about when he moved around in flesh and blood with his mental faculties intact, became the only talking point in every household only in his death. His tendency to help anyone in need became the central theme of tributes.

One last time 💔



Social media is a double-edged sword. At least now people like us can understand the good deeds he has done.



"Memories stay forever but people don't."



ARIGATO CAPTAIN!!!



A nameless man, waiting in the queue to bid adieu to Vijayakant, said the actor had sent Rs 10,000 to help him get married on the basis of a mere postcard request in the year 2000. There were many familiar personalities who did not hesitate to recount how he had paid off princely sums to caterers at a family function without even letting them know of his gesture or donated for various causes.

Actor opened doors for many in Kollywood

Vijayakant, not only distributed monetary and material aid but also opened the doors for numerous directors and producers to succeed in the competitive Kollywood. He would encourage students of the Film Institute to narrate stories and give them his call sheet. Such was his passion to promote youngsters that in his film career, he had acted with as many as 54 debutant directors, which is likely a record.

The outpouring of grief by surging crowds led the State Government to make arrangements for Vijayakant’s mortal remains to be shifted from the DMDK headquarters in congested Koyambedu to the expansive Island Grounds near the arterial Anna Salai. The coffin was originally slated to be in Island Grounds from 6 am to 1 pm on Friday.

However, it was mounted onto the funeral carriage only past 3 pm before it was taken in a procession along the E V Ramasamy Salai to the DMDK headquarters, amidst chants of ‘Captain Vaazhga’ (Long live Captain – a moniker he got from the film Captain Prabhakaran) from people who stood on the side showering flower petals. Many were in tears, some wailed.

M K Stalin's visit to the funeral

Late in the evening, Chief Minister M K Stalin along with some Cabinet colleagues and party seniors arrived in time for the State funeral accorded to Vijayakant. Stalin left after the police contingent offered a gun salute, after which Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha and two sons and close family members performed rituals before the sandalwood coffin was lowered into a pit dug on the premises of the DMDK headquarters.

At the time of filing this report at around 8 pm, crowds of mourners were still making their way to pay homage at the spot where the man with the golden heart rests in peace.