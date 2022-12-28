Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests 2 operatives in Coimbatore car blast case

Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests 2 in Coimbatore temple bomb blast case | NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two operatives pertaining to October 23 bomb blast case in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore, were arrested by the NIA. The case was initially registered by Tamil Nadu Police and re-registered by the NIA.

Terror links were at the centre of the Tamil Nadu police's investigation into the gas cylinder blast in a car on October 23 after huge quantities of explosives were found at the victim Jameesh Mubin's house.

Accused Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing allegiance to ISIS was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the Temple Complex with the intention to strike terror in the community, the NIA said.