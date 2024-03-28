Tamil Nadu MP A Ganesamoorthy, Who Attempted Suicide After Being Denied Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

In a shocking development, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP A Ganesamoorthy, who attempted suicide allegedly after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 77.

On March 24, Ganesamoorthy was rushed to a local hospital after he developed uneasiness and began vomiting. He was admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator, the police had said at the time. However, his condition deteriorated and he was then shifted to a private hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Ganesamoorthy passed away on Thursday at 5:05 am.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: MDMK MP from Erode, Ganesamoorthy passed away at 5:05 am today due to cardiac arrest. He was hospitalised on March 24 after allegedly attempting suicide.



According to his family, Ganesamoorthy, who served as an MP for five years, consumed pesticide allegedly after being denied a seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) gave him a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from Erode. He secured victory in the elections.

MP Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, condoled his death. "The news of the death of Erode Lok Sabha member Annan Ganesamoorthy is indeed very sad. My deepest condolences go out to his bereaved family and MDMK comrades," Saminathan said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu is slated to go to the polls on April 19. The voting for all 39 seats in the state will take place in a single phase.