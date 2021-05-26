Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin's govt to move resolution in assembly against farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin today said his government will bring a resolution in the state assembly asking the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, which were passed in September. Ever since the farm laws have been passed, protests are being held by the farmers nation wide and it's been nearly 6 months now.

Mr Stalin's announcement comes on a day when the farmer unions are observing a “black day” to mark six months of their agitation against the legislation.

In the DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto, people were assured that the Central government would be urged to rescind these three laws by passing a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin recalled.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to 'withdraw the farm laws by accepting the fair demands of farmers protesting in Delhi.' Also, he said his party assurances on farm laws to the farmers -apparently referring to aspects inclduing a resolution in Assembly- would be fulfilled.