 Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin drops Minister from Cabinet, TR Baalu’s son gets berth
DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu’s son TRB Raaja, a three-time legislator, will be sworn in as Minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night.

N ChithraUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

Chennai: Ahead of a much-awaited portfolio reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday recommended to Governor R N Ravi to drop Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar from the Council of Ministers.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu’s son TRB Raaja, a three-time legislator, will be sworn in as Minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night. The portfolio for Raaja has not been announced.

Stalin all set to reshuffle Cabinet

It is widely expected that Stalin will effect a reshuffle of portfolios soon after Raaja is sworn in. There is strong speculation that Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, a vocal critic of the right wing, who was recently caught in an audio tape controversy, could lose his portfolio and be given the Information Technology portfolio.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan could lose portfolio

A banker-turned-politician, Rajan, found himself in a tricky spot after BJP State president Annamalai recently released two short audio clips in which a voice purportedly that of the Minister was heard saying that Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan had amassed wealth. However, Rajan claimed the audio tapes were fabricated.

Thennarasu likely to take over Finance portfolio

It is speculated that the Finance portfolio could be given to Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu. Sources indicated he was reluctant to accept the responsibility as the subject was not his cord domain. If he remains reluctant the job could be given to Housing Minister S Muthusamy, who has rich experience in the Cabinet having previously served in the AIADMK ministries led by M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

