Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership | PTI

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday appealed to Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar not to relinquish his party post. Pawar’s continuance at the helm of NCP’s affairs was crucial for strengthening the secular alliance across the country, he said.

In a post on Twitter, Stalin said, “With national politics centred around upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request, Thiru. Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of Nationalist Congress Party - NCP and continue to lead NCP.” He also tagged Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in his tweet.

