 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership

Sharad Pawar’s continuance at the helm of NCP’s affairs was crucial for strengthening the secular alliance across the country, Stalin said.

N ChithraUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership | PTI

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday appealed to Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar not to relinquish his party post. Pawar’s continuance at the helm of NCP’s affairs was crucial for strengthening the secular alliance across the country, he said. 

In a post on Twitter, Stalin said, “With national politics centred around upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request, Thiru. Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of Nationalist Congress Party - NCP and continue to lead NCP.” He also tagged Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in his tweet. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to Sharad Pawar not to give up NCP leadership

Dehradun: School students allegedly fined for not listening to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Dehradun: School students allegedly fined for not listening to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Suresh Kumar Khanna Birthday: Know more about the 9-time MLA & UP cabinet minister

Suresh Kumar Khanna Birthday: Know more about the 9-time MLA & UP cabinet minister

Who is Agastay Chauhan? YouTuber and bike racer from Dehradun dies while trying to speed up to...

Who is Agastay Chauhan? YouTuber and bike racer from Dehradun dies while trying to speed up to...

J&K: 2 soldiers killed, 4 injured amidst terrorist encounter in Rajouri; internet services snapped

J&K: 2 soldiers killed, 4 injured amidst terrorist encounter in Rajouri; internet services snapped