Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Hears Plea Seeking Approval To Bury K Armstrong's Mortal Remains At BSP Office In Chennai

Madras HC | Photo: Representative Image

Chennai: The Madras High Court took up the hearing on the plea filed by K Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu Chief K Armstrong, seeking approval to bury the leader's body at the party office located in Chennai.

K Armstrong was assassinated by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Chennai on Friday evening.

Observation Made

Justice V Bhavani Subbarayan of the Madras High Court observed that the location where the petitioner planned to bury Armstrong's body was a passage.

Justice Subbarayan also asked the petitioner if they had an alternative location to bury the BSP leader's body, given that the party office is in a residential area.

The petitioner's counsel sought time until 1 p.m. to come up with an alternative. However, failing to do so, the case was postponed for a hearing at 2:15 p.m.

Wife Of K Armstrong Writes Petition Seeking Approval

K Porkodi, wife of the slain BSP leader, filed a written petition seeking court approval to bury his body at the party's office in Chennai. However, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government objected, arguing that the locality is a residential area.

The mortal remains of K Armstrong have been placed at Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public homage.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Mortal remains of state BSP President K Armstrong kept in Corporation School ground in Perambur for public homage.



K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of men near his residence in Perambur on 5 July. pic.twitter.com/X6aVlssZW2 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

BSP Supremo & National Coordinator Pay Tribute To Slain Leader

Earlier today, party supremo Mayawati and national coordinator Akash Anand paid floral tributes to the slain leader.

Mayawati also demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

#WATCH | "... we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," says BSP Chief Mayawati on the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong in Chennai.



She says, "I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state,… https://t.co/pgFqpzLFcR pic.twitter.com/wUjHL2de0l — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Read Also Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Slain State BSP Chief K Armstrong Placed For Public Tribute In Chennai

"I urge the state government, especially the CM, to ensure law and order in the state. The weaker sections, in particular, should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested. Since that is not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," she said.

Eight suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the BSP leader's brutal assassination, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the police are probing the case from multiple angles.