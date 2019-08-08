Tamil Nadu: M Manikandan dropped as IT Minister

Chennai: M. Manikandan has been dropped as the Minister for Information Technology from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following which now R B Udhayakumar will take charge of the portfolio.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister to drop M. Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology from the Council of Ministers," read a statement from Raj Bhavan.

"Based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolio of Information Technology has been re-allocated to R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, who shall be re-designated as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology," the statement added. (ANI)

