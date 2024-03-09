Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's Party Joins INDIA Block As DMK Seals Alliance Deal; Cong To Contest 9 Seats, MNM Gets 1 RS Seat

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, officially joined the INDIA block on Saturday. The senior alliance partner in the state, the DMK, sealed the seat-sharing deal with allies, according to reports. Congress has reportedly been allocated 9 seats, matching their previous tally in the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, MNM has been assured 1 Rajya Sabha seat, potentially marking the actor's parliamentary debut.

Haasan on Saturday arrived at the DMK office in Chennai and was spotted with Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

#WATCH | MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan with Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK office in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Gfin9RjsJo — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

The alliance is likely to be formally announced at 6 PM on Saturday. Prior to the announcement, Haasan is slated to meet Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.