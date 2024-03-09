 Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's Party Joins INDIA Block As DMK Seals Alliance Deal; Cong To Contest 9 Seats, MNM Gets 1 RS Seat
Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's Party Joins INDIA Block As DMK Seals Alliance Deal; Cong To Contest 9 Seats, MNM Gets 1 RS Seat

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, officially joined the INDIA block on Saturday. The senior alliance partner in the state, the DMK, sealed the seat-sharing deal with allies, according to reports. Congress has reportedly been allocated 9 seats, matching their previous tally in the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, MNM has been assured 1 Rajya Sabha seat, potentially marking the actor's parliamentary debut.

Haasan on Saturday arrived at the DMK office in Chennai and was spotted with Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The alliance is likely to be formally announced at 6 PM on Saturday. Prior to the announcement, Haasan is slated to meet Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin.

