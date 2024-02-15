Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Using State Assembly For Extension Of His Political Activities, Charges CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday charged that Governor RN Ravi had used the Legislative Assembly for the extension of his political activities.

Accusing the governor of “childish behaviour”, Stalin said his 'Dravidian Model Government', which has been facing and challenging fascist and autocratic rule in India with a brave heart, would not be cowed down by this. Ravi had this week refused to read out the Governor’s address in the state assembly.

The chief minister said as per mandate the governor had to address the Assembly at the beginning of the first session in a year. “The Governor, however, behaved in a way that made us believe that he used the Assembly for the extension of his political activities,” he charged. Stalin wondered if this was not an act that denigrated a century-old Assembly. “Was it not an act that slighted the people of Tamil Nadu? Was it not amounting to violating and denigrating the Constitution by which he took oath of office,” he asked.

Replying to the motion of thanks for the Governor’s Address in the Assembly, Stalin said his party had overcome many such hurdles and added, he could not be stopped or cowed down.

According to him, while earlier the DMK had propagated the slogan that while the North flourished, the South languished; now the Dravidian Movement has reversed this trend through significant progress and development in different spheres. The success of the Dravidian Movement and his Government, has led to “our rivals” raging with anger and envy, he contended.

“Everyone is expressing their anger in their own way and the Governor, who is occupying the Constitutional post, is not an exception. But we cannot remain silent,” Stalin said.