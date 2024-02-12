Tamil Nadu Governor Triggers Row, Walks Out Of House Without Completely Reading Customary Address; Watch Video

X/ @rajbhavan_tn

In fresh escalation of discord between the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and Secretariat, Governor R N Ravi on Monday walked out of the Legislative Assembly refusing to fully read out the Customary Address to the House contending it contained numerous passages with which he disagreed on factual and moral grounds.

“This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree on factual and moral grounds. I lending my voice to them would constitute constitutional travesty. Hence, with respect to the use, I conclude my address,” he said.

#WATCH | At the Tamil Nadu assembly session, Governor RN Ravi says, "My repeated request & advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning & end of the address has been ignored. This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree… pic.twitter.com/BhFLWS09Ws — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Ravi also complained that his “repeated request and advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address has been ignored.”

The Governor left the House after wishing the Assembly “a productive and healthy discussion for the good of the people.”

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who refused to read the address given by the government to him at the Legislative Assembly, leaves from the Assembly https://t.co/9IvBmDvMp6 pic.twitter.com/gYv8RjNmq7 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Speaker Reads Out Tamil Version Of Address

Thereafter, Speaker M Appavu read out the Tamil version of the Governor’s address that was tabled in the House. The Speaker also said only the approved version of the Governor’s address would go on record of the House.

Last year too acrimonious scenes marked the Governor’s address to the House when Ravi skipped certain portions of the approved text and made some extempore references as well. At that time, in a historic first, Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution urging the Speaker to take on record only the approved text of the address.

While the Governor on Monday did not specify which parts of the address he “convincingly disagreed with on moral and factual grounds”, a reading to the approved text showed certain portions on the centre-state issues could have made him uncomfortable.

Governor's Address Emphasises State's Grievances on Key Issues

The address contained passages critical of the Union Government for terminating the GST compensation regime in June 2022 “resulting in a revenue shortfall of approximately Rs.20,000 crore per annum for the Government of Tamil Nadu.” The address also expressed disappointment that amidst the State’s fiscal constraints, “the Union Government has reneged on its promise to provide its share in the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project.” It accused the Centre of “unfair treatment to the State” on the issue.

The address also mentioned, “This Government will never permit the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in our State and vows to take all necessary measures in this regard.”