Tamil Nadu: Editors of 2 Hindi dailies booked for spreading rumours around atrocities on migrant labourers | Representative Image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police has initiated action against those spreading fake news around atrocities on daily wagers from North Indian in the state. The police has booked 'Dainik Bhaskar' and 'Tanveer Post' editors under IPC sections 153A and 505 for allegedly spreading fake news around migrant workers attack in Tamil Nadu.

The two Hindi dailies will have to now explain as to where they got the fake news from and how did they verify it, the police said, adding that they need to behave more responsibly.

The Thoothukudi police has booked the spokesman of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Prasanth Umrao under six sections of IPC for spreading rumours. The BJP leader is reportedly absconding.

The absconding BJP leader, Umrao, had in a tweet the other day said that 12 migrant Hindi-speaking people were locked in a room and they died in Tamil Nadu. The same was found to be false upon verification by police.

Tamil Nadu DGP, C. Sylendrababu had vehemently denied such incidents of hate-mongering against migrant workers of Hindi-speaking states working in Tamil Nadu.

(with IANS inputs)