Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers brutally beaten up by local goon in train; shocking video surfaces |

A video is going viral on Twitter in which, allegedly, a man is seen beating and abusing a North Indian guy for speaking in Hindi. Incidentally, this is not the first time that a case of hate crime has come forward from Tamil Nadu.

In the undated video that is going viral, a man can be seen assaulting at least multiple men on the train. The man is seen asking questions in Tamil to the men in the train car and then assaulting them because they do not respond.

The man is brutally assaulting multiple people on the train in the 2:20 video, and no one comes to help the people who are being beaten. The man who is assaulting is accompanied by other men; one of them is the one who is recording the video.

"Government Railway Police of Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," the Railway Police said in a statement.

This is not the first instance of hate crime in Tamil Nadu, and recently, many instances like this have come to light.

Recently the police also issued a warning against these attacks

The police in Tamil Nadu have issued a warning against the dissemination of random films with captions showing fights between non-Tamils (North Indians) and Tamils. Two recordings of fights and altercations involving Bharatiyas from other areas of the country living in TN and Tamils recently went viral on social media. Many others made remarks encouraging hate and violence against Tamils and claimed that the latter had been attacked by others.

