BJP leader from UP booked for tweet about 'killing of Bihar migrant workers' in Tamil Nadu

Image credit: @ippatel

Tamil Nadu police have filed a case against the spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP Prashant Umrao for spreading rumours on social media about the “killing of Bihar migrant workers” in the state, reported NDTV.

Umroa had put out a tweet sharing a photo of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that “12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi.” Attacking Yadav, he further said that despite the attacks on migrants, the Bihar leader attended Stalin's birthday.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Enmity between people on the basis of region and language

The police have charged Umrao for creating enmity between the people on the basis of region and language.

For the past several weeks, fake messages have been shared on WhatsApp about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. This prompted the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar to issue warnings against such messages.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday issued a statement assuring the safety of migrant workers in the state. He said, "Migrant workers need not fear. If anyone threatens you, call on the helpline.”

The police in both states are closely keeping an eye on social media platforms to check rumours about attacks on migrant workers.