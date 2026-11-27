Tamil Nadu DVAC Arrests Kavi Prasad In ₹1,020 Crore Tender Scam Linked To MK Stalin's Office And Former Minister KN Nehru |

Tamil nadu: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested Kavi Prasad, a powerful broker allegedly linked to former CM MK Stalin’s office and former Minister KN Nehru, in connection with a ₹1,020 crore cashfor-tenders scam.

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The arrest comes 82 days after the DVAC registered an FIR on September 4 based on a dossier the ED sent in December 2025, when DMK was in power.

Kavi Prasad, a close associate of Nehru and his brother KN Ravichandran’s business partner, is listed as suspect number four in the FIR after Nehru and his brothers Manivannan and Ravichandran.

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In its 258-page dossier, in FPJ’s possession, ED alleged that contractors had to pay 7.5-10% of the contract value upfront to Nehru’s associates as ‘party fund’ during the 2021-2026 DMK regime. It identified Kavi Prasad as the main orchestrator of tender manipulation and bribe collection, and the conduit between Stalin’s office and his Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister Nehru.

The arrest comes amid criticism of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government from the DMK over its inaction on Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh’s alleged misbehaviour with a government official. It began a probe only after the Madras High Court demanded answers.

The government is also under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing groups for not complying with a Supreme Court order directing the lighting of a lamp atop a hill shrine in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday at what the government believes is a survey stone. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar reportedly sought an explanation.

The ED’s dossier cited evidence indicating Kavi Prasad was a single point of contact for senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and MLAs seeking access to Stalin, his office and family members. He also supervised arrangements for some of Stalin’s official programmes, for which bribes were collected from government engineers, the ED alleged. The DMK has previously rejected these allegations as ‘political vendetta’.

Senior IAS and IPS officers regularly spoke to Kavi Prasad over FaceTime, addressing him as ‘Respected Sir’ and ‘Chief’, according to conversations the ED recovered from seized phones. They sought his help with transfers, postings and securing government tenders, the dossier alleged. The DVAC reproduced some conversations in its FIR.

Political analyst and TVK supporter Kamesh Narayanan said the arrest indicated Vijay’s willingness to act even against those close to the DMK’s first family.

“Earlier, the ruling parties would not attack top opposition leaders. But Vijay will act against anyone without bias if there is credible evidence,” Kamesh said, citing the arrest of former Education Minister and DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin’s best friend Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and a corruption case against DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan.

Political analyst ‘Tharasu’ Shyam called the arrest a diversionary tactic, citing the Kallakurichi MLA and Thiruparankundram controversies, rising prices and rural distress. “All parties opposing Vijay will be branded as pro-corruption. More such bigticket arrests will come,” Shyam predicted.