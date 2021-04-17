Tamil Nadu: Day after suffering cardiac arrest, actor Vivek passes away

Popular Tamil film comedian Vivek passed away on Saturday morning. He had suffered a severe heart attack yesterday and was critical in hospital, a day after he took a Covaxin shot at a government facility.

The Padma Shri awardee was admitted on Friday morning after showing 'acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock'.

According to the doctors, Vivek had complained to his family members about chest pain.

The doctors have also ruled out his current medical condition having any link with the Covid-19 vaccine shot that he took on Thursday.

Vivek had developed a close rapport with late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and had met him when he was the President of India. Kalam had advised him to promote the need for a green movement and to plant more trees.

Vivek had started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu by creating awareness among the school children and college students.

Vivek has acted with top Tamil heroes, including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.