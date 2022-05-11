Tamil Nadu cops book three teenagers for hurling casteist abuses at 11-year-old

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police booked three minors for hurling caste slurs at an 11-year-old boy and pushing him into live fire.

The three accused juveniles were booked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Reportedly, all studied in the same school at Kattuchiviri Government School in Tindivanam town in Viluppuram district.

The class 6 victim boy left his home around 4.30 pm on Monday to visit his grandmother. His parents questioned him when he returned home with burns on his back, chest and shoulders, to which he said he slipped and fell into a bush which was on fire.

The boy was taken to Tindivanam Government Hospital for treatment. After much coaxing, he revealed that a couple of upper caste students at his school had allegedly been bullying him and using caste slurs.

The boy’s father approached the police and lodged a complaint. After taking the victim’s statement, a case was registered against the three students under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (1) (r) (s) of the SC/ST Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:03 PM IST