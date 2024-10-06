 Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Cold-Shoulders Kerala LDF Rebel MLA PV Anvar's Outreach Attempt, Sources Reveal
Anvar, who is floating an organisation called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK in short), had hailed Stalin as his “ideological lodestar”.

N Chithra Updated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Chennai: In a strategic move aimed at maintaining the DMK’s good relations with the CPI (M), its leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been cold to an attempt by Kerala LDF rebel legislator P V Anvar to reach out to him. 

Anvar is in the news for his attacks on the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his political secretary P Sasi. 

Sources in the DMK on Sunday confirmed that Anvar had sought an appointment with Stalin. Anvar, who is floating an organisation called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK in short), had hailed Stalin as his “ideological lodestar”. 

“Stalin was not inclined to meet Anvar in view of his very good relations with the Kerala Chief Minister. Meeting Anvar would also send out wrong signals to our ally CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu. Hence our leader has cold shouldered Anvar. Besides, encouraging Anvar would not pay any political dividends for the DMK,” a source in the knowledge of the developments said. 

Interestingly, the DMK in the past was not averse to welcoming rebel Left leaders in Tamil Nadu into its fold with open arms. A classic was was the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi inducting the CPI (M) Floor Leader in the Assembly Govindasamy in the DMK and also rewarding him was an Assembly seat in 2011. Govindasamy lost and that was the last anyone heard about him prominently. Many decades earlier, the party had taken into its fold K Subbu a prominent Left leader and he was also elected on the DMK ticket. 

