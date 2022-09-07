e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: Class 11 girl cuts umbilical cord with pen, gives birth in school toilet

Police have started the probe on who impregnated the minor.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Chennai: A Class 11 student of a government school near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu gave birth and the body of the infant was found dumped near the school toilet. The Cuddalore police have commenced a probe into the incident.

The school authorities found the body of the infant near the school toilet on Thursday and informed the Bhuvanagiri police. Police commenced an investigation and on Friday evening they found the girl who admitted that she had given birth to the child.

She said that she had pain and went to the toilet and gave birth to the child. While the girl said that the child was stillborn, police said that it would have died as she delivered it without any assistance.

Police said the girl cut the umbilical cord with a pen and came back to the classroom. The girl also told the police that she did not tell anyone in school or family that she was pregnant.

Police are interrogating several people, including her relatives and local people to find the man who impregnated her.

