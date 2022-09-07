Punjab man issues lottery ticket on wife's name, wins 50 Lakh after 25 years of wait

Punjab based sweeper wins lottery | Freepik images

A man has reportedly won a lottery worth Rs 50 Lakh after years and years for trials. The incident seems to be a sheer example of how perseverance turns to desired results. It was after 25 years of constant efforts that he managed to hit the big prize at a Punjab lottery unit.

What changed his luck, this time? It was noted that the man identified as Tarsem Lal, a sweeper by professional, issued the ticket on his wife's name. The female who goes by the name Raj Rani won the amount on his behalf, reportedly, the duo had decided in advance that the ticket would go under Rani's name while the money would still be Lal's.

With the received money, he aims to clear pending loans and marry their daughter, reports suggest. The lucky ticket was picked by Lal from Gaurav-Sushant lottery stall at a local bus station. Honest man who ran the stall, Sanjeev Kumar, informed the concerned about the win.