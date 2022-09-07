American man accidentally receives $50 billion, gets listed as '25th richest person in the world'

viral photo |

A man identified as Darren James was notified as the 25th richest man in the world for a few hours after $50 billion accidentally appeared in his bank account. Darren was certainly stunned to observe the promising glitch. In a conversation with BR Proud, he told, "It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I've never seen that many zeros in my life."

Darren seemed to be a genuine and honest person at heart. Instead of looking for ways to spend the money lavishly or use it for self in anyways, he reportedly connected with the bank. When he informed the bank, the officials immediately began looking into the transaction.

According to reports, the man has some great plans for this sort of thing if it legitimately happens. He plans to donate the money to the poor.

