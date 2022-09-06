Watch Video: SBI employee dresses like King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam

SBI employee dresses like King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam | viral photo

A video surfaced on Twitter showing a State Bank of India (SBI) employee dressed as King Mahabali is winning hearts.

It was shared by Nixon Joseph on Sunday. The caption of the post read, a staff of @The officialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption.

The video got 32.6k views and approx. 1k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022

Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:

Onam is Kerala's annual harvest festival. It falls during the Malayali month of Changham and marks the homecoming of King Mahabali. It began on August 30 and will continue till Thirovonam on September 8. It is a week long festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm.