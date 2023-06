TN bus accident | ANI

Around 70 people were injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital. Further details awaited.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)