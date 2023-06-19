Chhattisgarh Accident: Overspeeding Bus Rams Into Bridge, 26 People Injured; 2 Critical

Chhattisgarh Bus accident | ANI

In yet another accident due to overspeeding, 26 people sustained injuries and two passengers were critically injured after a speeding bus lost control and rammed into a bridge. The accident occurred at a bridge near Gharghoda in Raigarh district. SDOP Deepak Mishra said, "A total of 26 people are injured 9 (in the accident). Two critically people injured have been sent to Raigarh medical college."

Video shows that the bus rammed into the wall at the corner of the road. However, the accident could have proved to be a disaster had the bus lost control and crossed the wall as video shows that there is only abyss across the wall. The injured are undrgoing treatment and authorities looking into the exact cause of the accident.

(This is breaking news. More developments to follow)