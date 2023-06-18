VIDEO: Extreme Heat Causes Railway Tracks In Lucknow To Melt, Huge Accident Averted As Loco Pilot Halts Train Just In Time

The melted tracks at Nigohan Railway station | Twitter

As a result of the extreme heat, the railway rails on the loop line at the Nigohan railway station in Lucknow melted on Saturday. Around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Nilanchal Express accidentally crossed the loop line rather than the main line, which led to the tracks melting and spreading.

Repair orders promptly issued

The locomotive pilot instantly stopped the train just in time after feeling a jolt brought on by the spread of the track. Due to his presence of mind a major accident was averted. He informed the control room and the staff members of the engineering section found the issue and started making repairs to the tracks. The pilot lodged a complaint and told top officials about the situation when he arrived at Lucknow Junction. Senior railway department staff and officials also examined the damaged tracks and issued repair orders.

The station master also ordered all trains to stop using the loop line. Suresh Sapra, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Lucknow, has commissioned an inquiry to fully look into the situation.

Poor track maintenance is to blame

According to experts, the event might have happened as a result of subpar track maintenance. The Nilanchal Express travelled along the Prayagraj-Pratapgarh route from Lucknow while another train was stopped on the main line of the Nigohan railway station.

The same thing occurred during the recent deadly Balasore railway disaster in Odisha, according to the early investigation. In order to prevent similar situations in the future, authorities have taken appropriate responses and preventative measures.

MP Youth Congress comments on the incident

Reacting to the shocking footage of the melted tracks, the MP Youth Congress said the following on its Twitter handle, while also tagging PM Modi's tweet on North East's 1st Vande Bharat express, that, "The Modi Government ride is responsible for its own life. Due to the continuous shortage of employees in the railway department, now the railway tracks are getting crooked. It cannot be said when an accident will happen."