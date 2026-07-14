Tamil Nadu Boiler Blast: Migrant Worker Killed, 4 Critically Injured In Gummidipoondi Steel Factory Fire | Videos | IANS

Chennai: A migrant worker was killed, and four others sustained severe burn injuries after a boiler exploded at a steel melting unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, triggering a major fire and prompting a large-scale emergency response.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, a worker from a northern state, who died on the spot when the boiler exploded during working hours.

Four fellow workers suffered serious burn injuries in the blast and were rescued before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred suddenly while employees were carrying out routine operations inside the steel melting unit.

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The impact of the blast was so powerful that it triggered a massive fire, sending flames and thick smoke billowing across the industrial premises and causing panic among workers in the vicinity.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were immediately alerted and rushed to the factory. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby industrial units.

Police also reached the spot and cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and firefighting operations.

Authorities said the exact cause of the boiler explosion has not yet been determined.

A detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the accident was caused by a technical malfunction, equipment failure or any violation of industrial safety norms.

Officials are also likely to examine whether the boiler had undergone mandatory maintenance and safety inspections.

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The accident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety in Tiruvallur district, which houses one of Tamil Nadu’s largest manufacturing clusters.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of another major industrial tragedy in the district, where an ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing factory near Periyapalayam claimed 18 migrant workers’ lives. The leak had also left several others affected, with authorities carrying out extensive operations over four days to remove the hazardous gas before sealing the facility.

Tuesday’s boiler explosion has renewed concerns over workplace safety standards in the district’s industrial establishments.

Officials said the investigation is underway, while efforts continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the blast.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)