Poor Bihar Family Left Stunned After Banking Glitch Briefly Shows ₹1,500 Crore In Their Accounts | File Pic

Patna: In a bizarre incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a poor family briefly appeared to become billionaires after an apparent banking glitch showed nearly Rs 1,500 crore in their accounts.

The enormous balance, however, disappeared within minutes, suggesting a technical error in the banking system. The incident occurred in Thatia Siho village under Sakra block, where 82-year-old Kameshwar Mishra, popularly known as "Ghumakkad," had visited a local bank with his differently-abled son to withdraw their pension benefits.

After withdrawing Rs 1,100 from his old-age pension, while his son collected his disability pension, the two checked their account balances. To their astonishment, each account reflected a balance of around Rs 759 crore, making the combined total nearly Rs 1,500 crore.

The unexpected figure left the father, his son, and the bank's computer operator stunned. According to reports, they spent nearly five minutes counting the digits on the screen to ensure they were reading the balance correctly.

Curious about the unusually large amount, the operator attempted to process a withdrawal. However, every transaction failed due to a technical error.

Around ten minutes later, when the accounts were checked again, the massive balance had vanished. The accounts reportedly showed a zero balance, confirming the earlier amount was never actually available. Banking authorities clarified that the displayed funds could not be withdrawn and that they were examining the matter according to standard banking procedures.