Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indians Killed In Mishap Arrive In Mumbai, To Be Sent To Home States For Final Rites |

Mumbai: The mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists who lost their lives in the tragic boat capsize off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

After landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the bodies are being handed over for onward transportation to their respective hometowns in coordination with the concerned state governments. The victims will be taken to destinations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore, where grieving family members are awaiting their arrival to perform the last rites.

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Earlier, on July 13, the Embassy of India had announced that the bodies of the deceased Indian nationals had departed from Ho Chi Minh City on Vietnam Airlines flight VN979. The Embassy said the respective state governments had already been informed and requested to coordinate the transportation of the victims from Mumbai to their final destinations.

The Indian mission also expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, An Giang Province, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies for extending full support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The accident occurred on July 11 when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island after encountering rough weather.

According to Vietnamese authorities, the vessel, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was travelling from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, about 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned, throwing all passengers into the sea.

15 Indians Lost Life In Deadly Tragedy

Nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene within minutes and rescue teams later evacuated everyone from the water. Of the 36 people on board, 21 survived while 15 Indian tourists lost their lives. Among the deceased, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City worked closely with Vietnamese authorities to complete the identification process, documentation and other consular formalities while extending assistance to survivors and the families of the victims.

The Embassy also confirmed that the lone critically injured Indian survivor has successfully undergone a medical procedure and has been shifted from Phu Quoc to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for advanced treatment.

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