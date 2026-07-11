15 Indian Tourists Killed After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island - VIDEO

X

A tragic incident has come to light from Vietnam. A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is in touch with local authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members. 21 people were rescued and taken to hospital, including two in critical condition, as per the state media

"In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been set up, which can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414," the embassy posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from the spot show the overturned boat, while people can be seen carrying out rescue operations. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, the speedboat was travelling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres from shore, according to local authorities quoted by VnExpress. VnExpress reported that the area was experiencing rough sea conditions.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island and one of its most popular tourist destinations, has seen a steady surge in visitors in recent years.

Earlier in July 2025, a tourist boat carrying 48 people, including at least 20 children, capsized in Ha Long Bay during a sudden thunderstorm, killing at least 39 passengers. It was considered the deadliest maritime accident in Vietnam in more than 20 years.