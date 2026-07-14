US Citizen Jordan Brown Held Near Indo-Nepal Border For Entering India Without Valid Documents | ANI

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): An American national has been apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for entering India without valid documents, an official said.

Additional SP (Maharajganj) Siddharth said that the apprehended American national entered India via sea route in November 2025 and had been residing in Goa since then. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California.

In a video message by the Police Media Cell, the Addl. SP informed, "On July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation."

"During questioning, he (Brown) revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport. He subsequently reached Sri Lanka via a sea route and arrived in India from there by sea on November 2, 2025. Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him," he added.

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According to the Additional SP, no valid travel documents were found in his possession.

Brown's claims are currently being verified and a case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents, the Addl. SP informed.

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Further legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, five Ukrainians and one US national, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in providing terrorist and combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, were produced before the Patiala House Court on July 3.

The accused are alleged to have entered India on tourist visas before allegedly travelling through Mizoram into Myanmar, where they came into contact with ethnic armed groups operating against the Myanmar military junta.

The NIA alleged that the accused provided training and support relating to drone warfare and other military technologies to such groups, raising concerns affecting India's national security. The accused persons are presently in judicial custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)