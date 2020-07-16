Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in; girls outshine boys

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the class 12 exam results.

The result are available on the website and a message with the marks will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the Class 12 student.

Students can check their results online at tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in.

Around 92.3 percent students have cleared the class 12 board exams. This year also, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls is at 94.80 percent and for the boys, it is 89.41 percent.