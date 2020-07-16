India

Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in, click here for details

Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in, click here for details (File Photo)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the class 12 exam results.

The result is released on the website and a message with the marks are also being sent to the registered mobile number of the class 12 student.

Students can check their results online at tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

  • Go to tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in., dge2.tn.nic.in/

  • Click on the link saying 'HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results'

  • Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Print the result or keep an e-copy for future use

Generally, the results of the annual examination are declared in the month of May. However, this year, the declaration of TN class 12 results was postponed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown.

