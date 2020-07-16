Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in, click here for details

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the class 12 exam results.
The result is released on the website and a message with the marks are also being sent to the registered mobile number of the class 12 student.
Students can check their results online at tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in.
Steps to check the result:
Go to tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in., dge2.tn.nic.in/
Click on the link saying 'HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results'
Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Print the result or keep an e-copy for future use
Generally, the results of the annual examination are declared in the month of May. However, this year, the declaration of TN class 12 results was postponed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown.