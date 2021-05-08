Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown from May 10 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The newly elected Tamil Nadu government has announced a complete lockdown for two weeks starting to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The lockdown will be in effect rom May 10 to May 24 across the state.

As per updates shared on Twitter by the DMK IT Wing's State Deputy Secretary, essential services including the operation of medical shops and food stores will not be affected. Milk, grocery and meat shops will be open until 12 pm.