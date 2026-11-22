Tamil Nadu: 17-Year-Old Girl Strangled, Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend Over Talking To Other Boys | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 17-year-old Class XI student was allegedly murdered by her 23-year-old boyfriend at her home in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Saturday after he objected to her speaking to other boys. The accused allegedly strangled her and stabbed her before attempting to take his own life. Police personnel apprehended him and shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30 am at the girl's residence in Solaipudur, within the limits of Sawyerpuram police station in the Srivaikundam subdivision. The victim, identified as Abarna, was pursuing her Class XI studies at Arulmigu Muthumalai Amman Hindu Higher Secondary School in Sebathaiyapuram.

According to the police, Abarna had known the accused, identified as Muthuraj, a plumber, for nearly two years. He had reportedly cautioned her against talking to other boys. On Saturday morning, he allegedly visited her house while she was alone, carrying a knife and poison.

The two reportedly got into an argument over the issue. When Abarna refused to give in to his demand, Muthuraj allegedly strangled her and subsequently attacked her with a knife, inflicting wounds on the left side of her lower chest and back. She died at the spot. After allegedly killing Abarna, Muthuraj attempted suicide by cutting his left wrist and consuming a small quantity of poison.

Police officers arrived at the scene, detained him and took him to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The girl's body was also shifted to the hospital for a postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Kanimozhi Slams TVK Government Over Women's Safety

The murder has triggered a political exchange in Tamil Nadu, with Opposition leaders questioning the government's handling of women's safety and law and order.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who represents Thoothukudi, expressed outrage over the killing in a post on X and criticised the TVK government over the safety of women in the state.

She alleged that women in Tamil Nadu were increasingly being left vulnerable, even within their own homes, and claimed that incidents of attacks and murders targeting women were becoming increasingly frequent.

Questioning the effectiveness of the government's dedicated women's police force, the 'Singappen Athiradippadai', Kanimozhi asked where the unit was and whether Chief Minister Vijay was concerned about the repeated incidents of violence against women.

The incident comes amid mounting criticism from Opposition parties over a spate of murders and violent crimes reported across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks. The TVK government had faced particular scrutiny after 13 murders were reported in different parts of the state on Diwali.

The DMK and other Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. The state's Director General of Police, however, has rejected claims of a breakdown in law and order, citing crime statistics to counter the criticism.

The ruling TVK, meanwhile, has blamed the previous DMK government's alleged failure to tackle drug abuse effectively for the continuing crime problem.

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