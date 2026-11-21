Yuzvendra Chahal Joins BJP Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction | X

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, marking his entry into politics. The 36-year-old leg-spinner has been appointed as a Special Invitee to the party's National Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee.

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The appointment was announced as part of the BJP's organisational restructuring led by party president Nitin Nabin. Chahal's inclusion in the committee has brought the cricketer into the political spotlight.

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The BJP's OBC Morcha focuses on outreach and issues related to Other Backward Classes. However, the party has not yet detailed Chahal's specific responsibilities in the committee.

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Chahal is one of India's well-known leg-spinners and has represented the country in ODIs and T20Is. He made his international debut in 2016 and has also enjoyed a successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).