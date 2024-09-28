Taj West End Hotel In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat, Local Police & Bomb Squad At Spot; Visuals Surface |

Bengaluru: A bomb threat was received at the Taj West End Hotel near Race Course Road in Bengaluru on Saturday, leading to an immediate and thorough search by the police. The Highgrounds Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel falls, quickly sprung into action by sending a bomb squad to investigate the premises.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: A bomb threat was sent to the Taj West End Hotel via an email from unidentified individuals. Local police and the bomb squad are on-site, conducting a thorough investigation. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/hEA1w7q5df — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

Probe Launched In The Matter

According to an Asianet News report, the threat was sent via email, targeting one of the city's luxury hotels, which is frequented by high-profile individuals such as politicians, cricketers, and movie stars. A probe has been launched to identify and trace the individual behind the threat.

Bomb Threat To Mumbai's Haji Ali

In another recent case, the Tardeo police in Mumbai registered a case following a bomb threat received to the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai's Worli. An unidentified caller, who identified himself as 'Pawan,' made two threatening phone calls, claiming a bomb had been planted at the dargah. He also threatened to shoot anyone who interfered. The case was filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges for public disturbance and incitement of religious tensions.

Initial investigations into the Haji Ali Dargah threat suggest the calls may have originated from Delhi. Both mobile numbers used to make the calls have been traced and the Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation along with the Tardeo police. The complaint was filed by Mohammad Ahmed Taher Sheikh, the administrative officer of the dargah. Despite a precautionary search of the area, no suspicious items were found.

Rising Bomb Threats In Recent Times

While the police continue their search, it is important to note that the number of bomb threats sent to government institutions, schools, hospitals and airports has been increasing lately.

So far, all of these threats have turned out to be false alarms, but authorities remain on high alert, especially following the bomb blast at Rameshwaram cafe in the city on March 1. In a similar incident, several five-star hotels in the city received fake bomb threat calls last May, further heightening security concerns.