Tagore Nobel medal theft: West Bengal govt wants to start fresh probe

Kolkata: State government is likely to write a letter to the Central government seeking permission to start a CID probe over the Nobel prize theft of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the state government wants to start a fresh probe on the Nobel prize theft case as the CBI has closed the case.

“It’s been 18 years and the Nobel prize of Rabindranath Tagore couldn’t be retrieved. The theft happened in 2004 during the Left Front era. Earlier the TMC government had written a letter to the Central government seeking permission for CID probe but was not allowed. In 2017, the central government refused to give permission for the CID probe,” said the Nabanna sources.

Meanwhile, celebrating the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it was a ‘sad’ incident that the prize could not be retrieved even after 18 years.

“Bengal first got the honour of Nobel prize. It is a sad incident that it is stolen and is not yet found. I think the CBI had stopped the probe. I don’t know whether all the evidence of the theft can be found now or not,” said Mamata.

Singing a song penned by the Nobel Laureate, the Chief Minister said that those who had brought ‘Renaissance’ in Bengal including Tagore will never be forgotten.

“The entire world knows Tagore. Soon Bengali literature and writings will be praised by everyone across the globe,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, BJP former national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed that the Nobel prize of Rabindranath Tagore has been stolen by TMC.

“When CBI had started the probe, Mamata said that if CBI fails she will find the stolen prize. Now why isn’t she getting it out? It is clear that the Nobel prize has been stolen by the TMC people,” said Sinha.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson termed BJP’s comment as ‘baseless’.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:12 PM IST