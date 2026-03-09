 T20 World Cup 2026: Akasa Air Lights Up Cabins With Tricolour Across 156 Flights To Celebrate India's Win - VIDEO
Akasa Air celebrated India national cricket team's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory by lighting cabins of 156 flights in the colours of the Indian tricolour using its SkyLights feature. Passengers onboard cheered and chanted "India, India!" mid-air. The airline also enabled live match updates through its SkyScore in-flight feature.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

As India celebrates Team India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Akasa Air joined the nationwide festivities by lighting up cabins of its 156 flights with colours of the Indian tricolour, creating a celebratory atmosphere for passengers. The airline also shared a video capturing the special moment on board.

India lifted its third T-20 World Cup title in a high-voltage clash against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to the official press release, to mark the occasion, 156 Akasa Air flights lit up their cabins in the colours of the Indian tricolour using the airline's SkyLights feature. The dynamic lighting system is part of the Boeing Sky Interior, which transformed the cabin environment and created a festive mood onboard, the airline stated. The video also showed passengers cheering, applauding and breaking into chants of "India, India!" while celebrating the win mid-air.

article-image

The airline also stated that passengers were able to stay connected to the match through Akasa Air’s in-flight feature called SkyScore, which shares live scores of major sporting events mid-air.

article-image

Details Of Yesterday's Match

Suryakumar Yadav and company showcased a power-packed performance with both bat and ball. After posting a huge target of 256 runs in the first innings, Team India managed to bowl out the Kiwis on 159 runs. New Zealand struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with 4-15, supported by Axar Patel’s 3-27, dismantling the top order. 

Bumrah was announced as the player of the match for his clinical bowling spell, while Sanju Samson became the player of the tournament for his thrilling innings in crucial matches. The win made India the first team to retain a Men’s T20 World Cup and the first to win it three times.

