T20 World Cup Win Celebration Turns Scary In Thane After Car Allegedly Passes Under Bursting Firecrackers; Dramatic Video Shows Rescue By Locals

Thane: Celebrations following the victory of the Indian national cricket team over the New Zealand national cricket team turned scary in Thane after a car passed under the burning firecrackers during late-night festivities. The incident occurred in the Indira Nagar area of Thane, where residents had gathered on the streets to celebrate India’s win, when the white Hyundai i20 car allegedly passed over a cluster of firecrackers that had been lit on the road.

The video was shared by Then Street Story on their official handle on Instagram. The video showed several two-wheelers slowing down and alerting the driver of the danger as firecracker smoke surrounded the vehicle. At one point in the video, flames can also be seen beneath the car. However, it is unclear whether the car caught sure by passing over the crackers or if it was simply the final fire from the crackers.

Moments later, two men even rushed toward the car, opened the passenger-side door, and attempted to move the vehicle forward to prevent any further damage or potential fire.

Social Media Reactions

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with several users criticising the lack of civic sense during celebrations.

One user wrote, "3rd class civic sense," while another user called for a ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads during celebrations.

A user also shared his personal experience and questioned the lack of action from authorities, "I too faced the brunt of the bad taste in the name of the celebrations. Who bears these losses? Why doesn't the police or state take action with so many evidences and wrongdoings? Do the World Cup winners pay us for wrong civic behaviours?"

One user sarcastically remarked, "Bura na mano, India Jeet gayi hai"

A user also demanded penalties against those bursting firecrackers on roads and said, "Faltu giri hay, jisne fakate lagae hay, unhe fine karna chaiye"