'If You Touch Me Inappropriately...': Sports Journalist Posts Clip Of Man Groping Her After T20 World Cup Final

Sports journalist Gargi Raut has alleged that a man touched her inappropriately while she was reporting outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad following India’s victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday night.

Raut shared a six-second clip from her reportage on X on Monday, showing her speaking to the camera as spectators were leaving the stadium after the match. In the video, a man can be seen passing behind her and allegedly touching her inappropriately.

The clip captures Raut pausing mid-report, her expression visibly shocked as the man walks away.

Sharing the video, Raut wrote, “If you put your hands on me inappropriately, I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately.” She also tagged the Ahmedabad Police in her post.

The incident triggered outrage on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the accused. Many shared screenshots from the video identifying the man seen in the background.

One user, Subhayan Chakraborty, tagged the Ahmedabad Police and wrote, “This was the man in the background. Get him. Your city is being tipped as a global sports city with Commonwealth Games and possibly Olympics coming in. Nab him and make a statement.”

Another user commented, “Imagine molesting a woman on camera! The utter brazenness and entitlement. Find and jail him.”

However, one user suggested the contact might have been accidental, speculating that the man could have been taking his phone out of his pocket.

Raut rejected the claim, replying that there was enough space around her and no one else had touched her while she was reporting. “Can you not see I am watching him walk away? He’s not the only person walking around me,” she wrote.

Responding to the post, senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar said, “That man in the background must be identified. Ahmedabad is being tipped as a global sports city with the Commonwealth Games and possibly the Olympics coming up. Nab him and make a statement. I had to ask my reporter to leave the show and go inside.”