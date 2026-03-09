'Great Seeing You': Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni's Viral Post After Team India's T20 World Cup Win

ICC/X

India’s historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across the cricketing world, but one off-field moment captured fans’ attention when former captain MS Dhoni shared a playful message for head coach Gautam Gambhir on social media.

After India’s dominant win over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, Dhoni congratulated the team and support staff in a rare social media post. What stood out was his witty praise for Gambhir, where he wrote: “Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with a smile is a killer combo.” The remark quickly went viral, delighting fans who rarely see Gambhir smiling due to his intense coaching style.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to Dhoni’s message, Gambhir expressed gratitude and acknowledged the compliment by saying, "And what a reason to smile, great seeing you."

The exchange between the two cricket legends struck a chord with fans because of their long association with Indian cricket. Both Dhoni and Gambhir were key figures in India’s triumphs during their playing days, including the iconic 2011 Cricket World Cup Final where they played crucial roles in securing the trophy for the country.

As India celebrated another major global title, the light-hearted interaction between Dhoni and Gambhir added a wholesome touch to the celebrations, showing mutual respect between two of the country’s most influential cricketing figures.

Scary Scenes! Firecrackers Injure Police Constable As Chaos Erupts During Team India's T20 World Cup Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh; Video

Celebrations following the victory of the India national cricket team over the New Zealand national cricket team turned chaotic in Madhya Pradesh after a police constable was injured during late-night festivities.

The incident occurred near Sayaji Gate, where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s victory. Supporters were bursting firecrackers, waving flags and chanting slogans as the team’s win sparked nationwide celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the festivities, a police constable on duty was reportedly injured when a firecracker burst close to him. The sudden blast caused panic among people nearby and prompted authorities to quickly intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Police officials carried out a mild baton charge to disperse the gathering and restore order in the area. The action helped authorities gradually clear the crowd and bring the situation under control.

India’s victory had triggered jubilant scenes across several cities, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate the team’s success. However, authorities in many places remained on alert to ensure that celebrations did not lead to injuries or law-and-order problems.