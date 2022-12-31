'T-shirt' clad Rahul Gandhi leaves everyone in splits after reporters asks about his ‘secret’ to not feeling cold; WATCH

e-Paper Get App
Rahul Gandhi was once again seen in just a simple white t-shirt despite the biting cold temperatures in Delhi on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left everyone in splits on Friday after he was once again seen wearing a half-sleeve t-shirt despite the biting cold in north India.

A reporter asked Gandhi how he wasn't feeling cold in the current weather to which he said, "Why are people getting disturbed by this (choice of cloth)?”.

Gandhi then went on to add that he isn't feeling cold yet and will start wearing warm clothes when he does so.

“I will make a video on how to walk in t-shirt and confront the cold,” he responded.

article-image

The reporter then asked whether he takes a ‘special diet’ to stay warm, to which, Rahul Gandhi said he is not afraid of cold.

“If I tell you seriously, I am not feeling cold till now. I don't know why. But I will start wearing sweaters as soon as I start to feel cold,” he added.

The video of the entire exchange is going viral on social media with people lauding Gandhi for his sense of humour.

article-image

Gandhi faced similar questions when he arrived at Congress' Foundation Day in Delhi wearing a white t-shirt.

"Today again in the same t-shirt?" A reporter asked. "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalyenge (T-shirt is not wearing down so I'll wear it till it can no longer be worn)," Gandhi replied.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached the capital city on December 24 where it will take a break for 9 days before resuming on January 3 from Delhi's Yamuna Bazar and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

