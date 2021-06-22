Syama Prasad Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was an Indian politician, barrister and academician who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

He is known to many for having a fallout with Nehru. He had protested against the Nehru-Liaquat Pact and later resigned from Nehru's cabinet.

Here are some interesting facts about Syama Prasad Mukherjee:

1. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born in a Bengali Brahmin family on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta (Kolkata).

2. He was a star student and studied in Medical College.

3. Mukherjee also completed an MA in Bengali. He was graded first class in 1923 and also became a fellow of the Senate in 1923.

4. In 1934, at the age of 33, he became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. He held the office until 1938.