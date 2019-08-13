Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue vandalised in Rajasthan

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A case was registered against unidentified miscreants for vandalizing the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district on Monday.

"The effigy of Mukherjee was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," Shahpura police station in-charge, Bhajan Lal told ANI. District collector Rajendra Bhatt, police officer Harendra Magawar and other officials also conducted a recce of the area.

According to locals, the statue was vandalised after the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. "Mukherjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished," said a local.